Published September 21, 2023

Myers voted Lowndes County Athlete of the Week

Andrew Myers was voted as Lowndes County’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Lowndes Academy and plays wide receiver for the Rebels. Myers had an outstanding game against Southern Academy on Sept. 15, recording four tackles on defense in a backup role and snagged a crucial reception on third and long. He plays basketball and volunteers as the baseball manager. In addition, Myers is constantly giving high fives to elementary students and volunteering to lend a hand when teachers need assistance. Myers won this week’s award by receiving 53% of the votes.

Senior Dekijuan “Hunni” McCall from Central High School in Hayneville and Jeremy “Bo” Hardy from The Calhoun School were also nominated for their athleticism and setting the standard for excellence on and off the field. Congratulations to McCall and all athletes nominated this week.

Athlete of the Week is made possible by the joint efforts of The Lowndes Signal and Lowndes County Public Schools Athletic Director Nickles Rankins, and through the cooperation of the coaches and administration of Central High School, Lowndes Academy, and The Calhoun School.

