Football ushers in fall season

An Editorial Opinion of The Lowndes Signal

Football season kicked off for local high schools in late August and early September. Fans showed up in spirit wear to support their teams and perspired through upper-90-degree temperatures to cheer on community student-athletes.

Most fans imagine sitting in the stands bundled in team sweatshirts and blankets, but the beginning of Alabama’s high school football season is rarely conducive to cold-weather clothing.

What is interesting about this year’s season, is the fact that fall weather has finally begun to creep its way in, with some days ranging from the mid-60s up to the low 90s.

It’s almost as if the football season invited fall weather to join the party and we are not complaining.

What does it take to help communities feel that fall has arrived? Were we waiting for football and a cool breeze to break out the crockpot and make a batch of chili?

Local retailers placed Halloween decorations on their shelves in June and shoppers were met with Christmas trees last week.

So, I am wondering – has fall arrived in our small-town communities when it looks like the harvest season at the “dollar store,” the scent of chili is wafting through our homes, and Friday night football takes pride of place on our calendars?

One statewide news network posted on social media Friday that Sept. 8 was the last day residents would witness a sunset after 7 p.m.

Days are getting shorter; nights and mornings are just a little cooler, and football fans imagine fall is in the air.

Before the end of the season, fans will be shivering in the stands, hoping the game is finished before the rain sets in. Either way, we’ll be there, cheering on our local teams.