ADEM grants fund roadway cleanup Published 5:13 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

1 of 2

A grant program launched by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) is aimed at helping counties clean up trash and garbage from roadways.

All 67 Alabama counties can access the right of way program, intended to provide funding to clean up roadside wastes, and be reimbursed by ADEM for the work.

Each county has been contacted with notice of the available funding, which is part of the Department’s continuing efforts to clean up unauthorized dumps across the state.

Email newsletter signup

Counties can submit reimbursement requests within 30 days after projects are completed. Reimbursements will be issued on a county-by-county basis, and must be approved in advance.

“This interagency cooperative agreement can be a win for the counties that participate because it will allow them to do cleanup work on their road rights of way that they otherwise would not have been able to do because of the costs,” said ADEM Director Lance LeFleur. “It is also a win for the people of Alabama, underscoring ADEM’s commitment to safeguarding the state’s environment.”

The new program is similar to the agency’s existing right of way cleanup program for scrap tires.

According to LeFleur, the two programs help ADEM strengthen relationships with local communities all across the state, and increase environmental awareness.