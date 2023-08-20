Lowndes ranked fourth in football poll Published 2:31 pm Sunday, August 20, 2023

Three area football programs – Lowndes Academy, Highland Home, and Brantley, are ranked in the top 10 in the first Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings of the year.

Lowndes Academy was voted fourth among Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) teams, earning two first-place votes in the rankings. The Rebels went 11-2 last season and kick off play at home hosting Macon-East Montgomery Academy Friday night.

Glenwood was ranked No. 1, followed by Patrician and Lee-Scott. Chambers Academy was No. 5, Clarke Prep No. 6, Jackson Academy No. 7, Autauga Academy No. 8, Southern Academy No. 9, and Banks Academy No. 10.

Brantley was ranked No. 4 in Class 1A. The Bulldogs will open their season against Luverne on the gridiron Aug. 25.

Leroy is ranked No. 1 in class 1A, Elba was No. 2 and Pickens County No. 3. The rest of the 1A top 10 were Meek, Sweet Water, Spring Garden, Lynn, Coosa Christian and Millry.

Highland Home School was ranked No. 4 in 2A. The Flying Squadron open their season on Aug. 25 against Providence Christian in a non-region game.

Fyffe earned first place in Class 2A after a 15-0 season. The rest of the class 2A top 10 were

B.B. Comer, Pisgah, Tuscaloosa Academy, Ariton, Reeltown, Vincent, Goshen and Aliceville.

In Class 3A, the Saint James Trojans ranked at No. 1, earning 20 first-place votes. Other 3A leading teams were Piedmont, Gordo, Mars Hill Bible, Mobile Christian, Madison Academy, Houston Academy, Sylvania, Pike County, and Hillcrest-Evergreen.

Andalusia led the pack in Class 4A after a 14-1 2022 season. Following closely were Cherokee County, Catholic-Montgomery, Jackson, Oneonta, Jacksonville, Anniston, Westminster-Huntsville, Handley and T.R. Miller.

Ramsay was No. 1 in 5A following a 13-2 season. The rest of the top 10 were Charles Henderson, UMS-Wright, Pleasant Grove, Faith – Mobile, Leeds, Moody, Beauregard, Gulf Shores and Demopolis.

In Class 6A, Saraland, coming off a 14-1 year, was voted No. 1, followed by Clay-Chalkville, Hartsell, Mountain Brook, Theodore, Hillcrest – Tuscaloosa, Parker, Muscle Shoals, Spanish Fort and Pelham.

In the AHSAA Class 7A, Thompson, coming off an 11-3 year, was ranked No. 1. Other ranked schools, in order of placement, were Auburn, Hoover, Central Phenix City, Hewitt – Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Enterprise, Dothan, Mary Montgomery and Prattville.