Families attend Back to School Rally

Published 4:33 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

By Lanell Downs Smith

Lowndes County Public Schools hosted its annual Back to School Rally Saturday at the Russell Baseball Field. Families turned out in large numbers to enjoy ice cream and sodas while meeting representatives from agencies serving “the 45.” Participants received donated school supplies and connected with school system representatives on hand to meet their students. District Judge Adrian Johnson and volunteers with the Lowndes County Children’s Policy Council delivered backpacks to children in preparation for the first day of school.

