Families attend Back to School Rally Published 10:35 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

1 of 3

Lowndes County Public Schools hosted its annual Back to School Rally Saturday at the Russell Baseball Field in Hayneville.

The rally’s theme, “Learning is a Sweet Treat”, emanated throughout the complex as families turned out in large numbers to enjoy ice cream, snow cones, and sodas while meeting representatives from agencies serving “the 45.”

In a formal invitation to the event released on July 10, Rally Coordinator Daryl Washington stressed the importance of the community’s involvement and their role in helping Lowndes County students succeed.

“The start of a new school year brings on the excitement of new things to learn, new friends, new teachers, and new experiences,” Washington said. “The 2023-2024 school year awaits us with these enthusiasms and the challenge of meeting high expectations. To fulfill their full potential, our students rely on the support of the school system, parents and community partners.”

Responding to Washington’s call to action, local athletic clubs, outreach organizations, and members of the juvenile justice system set up tents and tables at the rally to spread their excitement for the coming school year. As they congregated with community members, these groups passed out donated school supplies to those in attendance.

Students and family members also connected with school system representatives on hand to meet their students.

Lowndes Academy Cheer Coach Kristen Harrel said she was proud to escort the Rebel cheerleaders, who volunteered at the event once again.

“District Judge Adrian Johnson is a member of the Lowndes County Children’s Policy council, and the council is very involved in coordinating the rally,” Harrel said. “He is so gracious to include us in the back to school rally every year. Our cheer program loves to get involved in the community and this is a great way for us to give back. Our girls have a great time every year meeting fellow students from Lowndes County!”

Johnson, along with other volunteers from the Lowndes County Children’s Policy Council, delivered backpacks to children in preparation for the first day of school.

Johnson expressed delight about the event’s positive outcome and impact to the community.

“The Lowndes County Children’s Policy Council was prepared with cool treats to beat the heat at the LCPS (Lowndes County Public Schools) Achieving Believing Back To School Rally in Hayneville,” Johnson said. “We had a great time passing out backpacks and school supplies.”

Lowndes County Juvenile Probation Officer and active member of the Lowndes County Children’s Policy Council Keisha Lee said she was pleased with the way the event unfolded, giving praise to those who contributed to the events and citing the event as an overall success.

“It was another great event with an amazing outcome,” Lee said. “Everybody enjoyed themselves and it was very beneficial to those in need of the donated supplies. There were multiple agencies there that donated bookbags and supplies and they made sure every child that came got one. I’m really proud of the work that was done.”

Lowndes County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Samita Jeter also spoke highly of the event and hopes that the positivity that radiated through Russell Baseball Field is a foreshadowing of a great year to follow.

“The Back-to-School Rally was another successful event hosted by the LCPS,” Jeter said. “We are blessed to have had more than 20 vendors to give out school supplies, backpacks, water, t-shirts, and other items. We also had a nursing sorority completing wellness checks. A surprise this year was cool treats from OJ’s Frozen Treats, Kona Ice, and My4Girlz Lemonade Stand. The schools were represented by staff members who greeted their students and parents with school themed treats and other supplies. If today is an inclination of how the school year will be, then we are off to a wonderful start.”