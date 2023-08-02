Joint operations sweep streets clean Published 4:52 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

1 of 1

An Editorial Opinion of The Lowndes Signal

In January, Lowndes County citizens reported a car abandoned in Hayneville. After investigating, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department discovered the vehicle was linked to the execution of two Tuscaloosa men and partnered with the Tuscaloosa violent crimes unit to apprehend the two teenagers responsible for the murders. Thanks to investigators with both departments, Tuscaloosa and Hayneville residents slept a little easier knowing the pair were behind bars.

It happens more often than most citizens know – the partnership of agencies across city, county, and even state lines to combat crime. In each instance, departments work together as one with the common goal of keeping citizens safe.

Email newsletter signup

In recent coverage of the tri county area, reporters have talked with officers and elected officials who shared news of arrests, explosions averted, paroles denied, or perpetrators sentenced after crime convictions. While the stories may have featured a few of the key players from the coordinating agency, every success story resulted from a cooperative effort.

The Luverne Police Department recently purchased a drone which will help with investigations as well as search and rescue. The new, state-of-the-art equipment was acquired to not only enhance the department’s ability to serve their community, but to also aid other local agency’s ability to keep citizens safe.

A year-long joint operation of Butler County and state agencies culminated in the serving of 45 felony warrants and 38 people being charged with drug-related crimes, everything from distribution of a controlled substance to drug trafficking. The drug roundup was a cooperative effort by the Greenville Police Department, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department, the Alabama Department of Probation and Parole, and the Second Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and represents one of the many instances during which law enforcement and the courts have worked together to keep their communities safe.

Greenville Newspapers staff wishes to thank those who work to keep our citizens safe and to create a space where residents can sleep a little easier. We applaud the way they partner across the lines separating their agencies, to serve together. We encourage our readers to take the time to thank law enforcement and court officials for their tireless efforts.