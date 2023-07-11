CACF cultural, community grants now open Published 3:01 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) has opened its application period for the Cultural and Community Enhancement Grant Cycle. Beginning Monday, nonprofit organizations providing programs or projects addressing social services, shelter, community building, or the arts in Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon and Montgomery counties may apply through the cutoff on August 11.

According to CACF President Burton Crenshaw, applicants may submit projects in the areas of Community Trust or Technical Assistance, depending on the service location.

The CACF is a public foundation, linking charitable resources with community needs and opportunities. The foundation awards community trust grants to nonprofits offering projects and services which will, in the opinion of its reviewers and committee members, improve the quality of life in local communities.

The foundation considers a variety of factors and gives priority to proposals meeting certain criteria:

Programs addressing issues most impacting Lowndes, Macon, and Montgomery counties;

“Seed” grants to help start new projects addressing underlying causes of community problems;

Expanding programs representing innovative and efficient approaches to serving community needs and opportunities;

Programs maximizing resources and leveraging other monies;

Projects reflecting cooperative efforts of multiple agencies in the community; and

Programs demonstrating funding plans for the continuation of the project beyond initial funding by CACF.

The maximum community trust grant award for 2023 is $25,000, with a minimum award of $5,000. The average grant award falls between $8,000 and $10,000. Technical assistance grants are award up to a maximum of $2,500.

“For over 35 years, the Central Alabama Community Foundation has been a valued community partner and resource for nonprofits and students in the River Region and Wiregrass,” said Crenshaw in a release to the Signal. “Through the generous support of individual and corporate donors, the foundation provides over $5 million in grants and scholarships each year that meet diverse community needs, supporting programs and projects in education, human services, health, cultural arts, and other civic concerns. Our mission is to create a better quality of life for those who live and work in the River Region for many years to come.”

Grant applications must be submitted through the foundations website at www.cacfinfo.org/grants/. Questions or information requests may be directed to Clare Johnson, vice president of community services, at (334) 264-6223 or clare.johnson@cacfinfo.org.