Lowndes JROTC shines at JLAB

Published 5:18 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

By Lanell Downs Smith

The Lowndes County Junior Officer Training Corps (JROTC) finished in the top 15 schools in the nation at this year’s JROTC Leadership Academy Bowl (JLAB). On June 18-22 the students competed among groups from 40 other schools during the event. Pictured are (left to right) Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Gabrielle Briggins, Cadet Major Shamirria Rudolph, Senior Army Instructor Master Sergeant Bruce Reeves, Cadet Sergeant First Class Shar’Dajai Harris, and Cadet Staff Sergeant Janyale Harris.

