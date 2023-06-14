Troy names local students to Chancellor’s List Published 1:56 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Troy University announced students who have been named to its Chancellor’s List for the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2022-2023 academic year on May 26. Students from Lowndes, Butler, and Crenshaw counties are named to the list for their academic achievements.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. The Spring Semester includes students at the Troy campus, while term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Lowndes County students named to the list are:

Brady Small – Fort Deposit

Butler County students named to the list are:

Tabitha Beasley – McKenzie;

Noah Lovvorn – Greenville;

Malaysia Smith; Greenville;

Catherine Johnson – McKenzie;

Nathaniel Richardson – Greenville;

Avery Royal – Greenville; and

Stacy Smith – McKenzie.

Crenshaw County students named to the list are:

Rebecca Billings – Luverne;

Savannah Jones – Luverne;

Anna Lowe – Luverne;

Tanner Simmons – Luverne;

Thomas Compton – Brantley;

MacKenzie Blackmon – Honoraville;

Haleigh Dewberry – Brundidge;

Mark Nichols – Brantley;

Meg Stroh – Brundidge;

Samuel Weed – Brantley;

John Hoffman – Lapine;

Dionte Brantley – Luverne; and

Meagan Hughes – Glenwood.

