Local students named to Troy Provost’s List Published 12:35 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Troy University announced students who have been named to the Provost’s List for the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2022-2023 academic year on May 31. Students from Lowndes, Butler, and Crenshaw counties are named to the list for their academic achievements.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. The Spring Semester includes students at the Troy campus, while term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Lowndes County students who made the list are:

Dacious Davison of Fort Deposit; and

Shamaya Long of Fort Deposit.

Butler County students who made the list are:

Jonathan Sheffield of Georgiana;

Xada Ingram of Greenville; and

Shelby Lawrence of Greenville.

Crenshaw County students who made the list are:

Alyssa Billings of Luverne;

Chloe Mills of Luverne;

John Powell of Luverne;

Chancellor Turner of Luverne;

Jackson Kilcrease of Brantley;

Madeline Driffers of Brantley;

Chantina Whittle of Rutledge;

Adam Anderson of Dozier;

Gracie Free of Brantley;

Katherine Bozeman of Glenwood;

Maliyah Roberts of Brantley; and

Shelby Malone of Honoraville.

To view a complete list of students named to Troy’s Provost’s List, visit www.troy.meritpages.com.