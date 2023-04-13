Jackson Clinic provides hometown medical care Published 2:59 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

People say, “There’s no place like home” and for Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner (CRPN) Jessica Campbell, the mantra rings true in her career, working alongside CRPN and other medical professional serving Butler and surrounding counties through The Jackson Clinic Family Medicine and Multi-Specialty Clinic in Greenville.

Campbell and Adams have practiced together providing family care services to citizens of Butler and surrounding counties in various locations for the past 12 years. The two joined Jackson in March 2020 when the group opened the Greenville clinic and have provided an array of services to residents of Butler, Lowndes, Crenshaw, Covington, and Conecuh counties as well as Montgomery and Mobile areas out of the clinic’s 321 Greenville Bypass location ever since.

“I love being able to provide healthcare services in my home county,” Campbell said. “I am very thankful to the community for supporting my practice – which allows me to practice very close to home. I love the idea that we can provide services associated with much larger hospitals – such as Jackson Hospital – to our local community.”

Adams agrees, explaining that he values the long term relationships formed with local residents.

“I take pride in caring for the people in this community,” Adams said. “I have met some wonderful people over the past ten years. I feel like I have developed relationships with my patients and think of them as family. I feel that the most important part of primary care is developing long term relationships with your patient.”

And while family care forms the foundation of the clinic’s services, the clinic boasts women’s health services, Department of Transportation (DOT) physicals, sports physicals, in-house x-ray and radiology services, and a full service in-house laboratory.

Most recently, the clinic began offering in-house ultrasound services.

“We have various multi-specialists that rotate through our clinic here in Greenville – to lessen the burden of transportation and traveling outside the county for our patients,” Campbell said. “These services include Obstetrics/Gynecology, Uro-gynecology/Urology, Cardiology, Vascular Surgeon/Specialists, General Surgery, and Gastroenterology. We are always working with the administration of Jackson to expand services and include other Multi-specialists coming through this clinic to continue to improve quality care for our patients.”

Campbell noted that multi-specialist providers have been especially beneficial to Medicare patients, who no longer need to drive outside the area for multiple conditions which can now be treated from the clinic.

Multi-specialists who practice in Greenville include:

Kim Corona, CRNP – Urogynecology;

Dr. Ravi Boyella, MD – Interventional Cardiologist;

Dr. Irwin White-Gittens, MD – Vascular Specialist/Surgeon;

Carla De La Garza, CRNP – Gastroenterology;

Manuel Caceres, MD – General and Bariatric Surgery; and

Amy Jones, CRNP – Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“We remain dedicated to our community,” Campbell said. “Our goal is to provide quality care to all of our patients. We want patients to feel like they are a part of the Jackson family. We are honored to service our patients in Butler and surrounding counties and we are also honored to have been selected as the Best Primary Clinic and Best Nurse Practitioner for the past few years from the poll ran to the public by your newspaper. We are also honored to have received the Best Place to Work this past year also.”

The clinic is located at 321 Greenville Bypass in Greenville. For more information call (334) 456-0193 or visit www.jacksonclinic.org/the-jackson-clinic-greenville/.