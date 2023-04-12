Inaugural intramural track season full of winners Published 9:34 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

1 of 3

Saturday morning, rain and clouds cast a few shadows on the spirits of students gathered for their track meet, but the weather could not dampen the excitement of 35 youth waiting to run in the first county-wide Intramural Track Championships on April 1.

The event was organized by Nickles Rankins, Lowndes County Board of Education athletic director. The original start time of 9:00 a.m. at Calhoun High School was delayed until Noon.

“Well, when we got there, we just thought we would have a small delay, but it took a little longer because of the rain,” Rankins said.

“We had sixty-seven students registered from schools throughout the county. Some of the students didn’t make it because of the weather. So, everyone who waited out the weather is a winner,” he stated.

Rankins said thirty-five students received medals for competing in the 100-, 200-, and 400-yard races. He said the competition and awards ceremony were planned to give positive support for kids and families.

“Some of the students did not win, but we wanted everyone to feel like winners for trying,” Rankins said. “Everyone got a medal.”.

Central Elementary Coach Trent Woodley agreed with Rankins.

“We had a few little ones who were tearful Saturday because they didn’t win, but they felt better when they got their medals and the crowd cheered,” Woodley said.

Woodley said the younger children enjoyed the attention from the older students.

“The little kids usually go to the football games watching the bigger kids play. Now they are doing something that the big kids, parents, and teachers can watch them do. They loved it!” he stated.