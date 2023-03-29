Hope Hull youth awarded scholarships Published 4:20 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PBCI) awarded Ellis Ann and Shep Evans of Hope Hull scholarships for their participation in Alabama’s livestock industry on March 18 at a ceremony held in coordination with the Southeastern Livestock Exposition (SLE) Rodeo. The PBCI has a proud history of supporting youth in livestock. Each year, young people from each of Alabama’s 67 counties are awarded scholarships from the Tribe to aid in future participation in youth livestock events or further education during SLE Livestock Week. Pictured are (left to right) Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries Rick Pate, PBCI Tribal Council Member Keith Martin, Ellis Ann Evans, Shep Evans; and SLE President Frank Ellis.