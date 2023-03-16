Lowndes defeats Meadowview in doubleheader Tuesday Published 3:09 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

The Lowndes Academy varsity boys baseball defeated Meadowview Christian School for a doubleheader in Selma Tuesday with a shut-out 9-0 victory in the first, and an overwhelming 16-2 win in the second.

Three Rebels pitchers combined to throw in the shutout game and Lowndes started the game in the first inning, when Walker Mcqueen singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

Lowndes Coach Shane Moye said games started out slow for the Rebels, but the team is picking up the pace as the season progresses.

“We played really well,” Moye said. “We haven’t been playing very good but we’re starting to play better as we go into spring break.”

Rebel Clayton Hussey pitched for Lowndes to start the game and went four innings, allowing no runs on one hit and striking out eight.

According to Lowndes student Andrew Myers, the Rebels put up three runs in the fifth inning. “[The] Lowndes offense in the inning came from a walk by Noah Smith, a groundout by Grant Casey, and an error on a ball put in play by Kason Dismukes,” Myers explained.

The Trojans gained a single in the first inning.

Myers said Lowndes Academy Varsity Rebels tallied ten hits. Walker Mcqueen, Cooper Dansby, and Clay Duncan each collected multiple hits for Lowndes and Mcqueen led the team with three hits in three at bats.

Clay Duncan induced a groundout of the Trojans to finish off the first game.

The second game was a blow-out for the Rebels, who’s offense brought home an overwhelming win.

Lowndes got things started in the first inning with a solo homer from Dansby.

The Rebels tallied six runs in the third inning. Pierson Hill, Jase Howard, Dansby, and Clay Duncan each had runs batted in (RBIs) in the big inning.

Noah Smith pitched for Lowndes again. The righthander lasted two innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out four, Myers said.

The Rebels socked one home run on the day. Dansby went yard in the first inning and the team tallied 11 hits in the game.

Smith, Hill, and Walker Mcqueen each managed multiple hits for Lowndes. Mcqueen, Hill, and Smith each collected two hits to lead the Rebels.

Moye said he expects the Rebels to continue improving. The team faces Macon East Academy in a tournament this weekend.

“We play a tournament this weekend at Macon East with some really good teams in it,” Moye said. “Hopefully, we will start playing even better. We have a good team with seven returning starters from last year and other kids that have a lot of experience. So we’re off to a great start this year but right now we’re just not hitting on all cylinders yet. But, hopefully we’ll get it going sometime soon.”