ALEA appoints Archer DPS Director Published 2:26 pm Sunday, March 5, 2023

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Secretary Hal Taylor announced Thursday the appointment of Mobile native Jonathan Archer as Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety.

Archer, an 18-year law enforcement veteran, accepted the appointment which became effective March 1 following the retirement of former DPS Director, Colonel Jimmy Helms on Monday. Prior to his appointment, Archer served in a variety of ALEA positions, including Marine Patrol Training Coordinator, Law Enforcement Special Response Unit Commander, and Commander of Central and Southern Districts of the Marine Patrol Division before assuming responsibilities as Chief of the agency’s Driver License Division.

“I am honored that Governor Kay Ivey and Secretary Taylor have entrusted me to lead ALEA’s Department of Public Safety,” Archer said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed working alongside employees within the Agency’s Marine Patrol and Driver License Division, and I look forward to continuing the Agency’s mission of providing the highest level of quality service and protection for all in this new position.”

In 2002, Archer graduated from the University of South Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in public administration. He is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau oof Investigation’s (FBI) National Academy,

Archer joined the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Marine Police Division in 2005, working in the Baldwin County/Orange Beach Search and Rescue Unit before joining the ranks of uniformed officers under the ALEA umbrella upon the agency’s formation in 2015.

As Chief of the Driver License Division, Archer led staff through the challenges of COVID-19 and later directed the initiative known as the Law Enforcement Agency’s Driver License System (LEADS) — the agency’s driver license system upgrade in 2022, and the first after nearly two decades.

“Throughout his years with ALEA, Colonel Archer has proven his unwavering commitment and dedication to public service, not only for this Agency, but for all Alabamians,” Taylor said. “Time after time, he has taken on monumental tasks and difficult challenges, while providing effective solutions and raising the Agency’s Driver License Division to a new level of excellence. Based upon his proven work ethic and successful track record, I am extremely confident in Colonel Archer’s leadership abilities and his vision for the Department. I look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”