Wild Game Supper inspires life changing decisions Published 6:38 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Hayneville Baptist Church hosted their annual Wild Game Supper and saw 23 men and women make life changing decisions of faith on Sunday.

The event featured a variety of wild game delicacies and traditional southern desserts along with door prizes and a message from guest speaker Hank Parker host of the television, “Hank Parker’s Outdoor Magazine.”

“There was venison, alligator, pheasant, and fish of all kinds,” said Hayneville member Darren Hammonds. “But the main reason I attend is that it is an outreach of our church. One of the main reasons we do it and have inspirational speakers is to win people to Christ.”

Hayneville Baptist Ministry Assistant Stacy Casey said 260 people attended the event and 23 of those proclaimed their desire for a relationship with Jesus. According to Hammond, those decisions represent the purpose of such events and Hank Parker, who is a championship fisherman, presented a clear message of what God had done in his life.

“We do see this as an outreach,” Hammond said. “Maybe people who have never attended before can come and meet us and see what we’re about so that they are more comfortable coming back. Parker talked about his life, his struggles, and what he has been through in life and described how, when he gave his life to Jesus, it really turned his life around.”

District Judge Adrian Johnson attends the church and coordinates the supper each year. He said the event gives the church an opportunity to reach people who might not otherwise be inclined to visit and hear the gospel message.

“We try to appeal to outdoorsmen, people who like to hunt and fish,” Johnson said. “We try to have a speaker every year that is someone from an outdoor background. They talk about an outdoor message and how the outdoors has affected their life.

“But, really, the supper gives people an opportunity to come and hear the gospel of Jesus Christ who might not otherwise feel comfortable showing up on a Sunday.”

According to Johnson, the event is a time of friendship and fellowship for church members as well as guests. Volunteers gather the afternoon before the supper to cook and have fun preparing for the event.

“I enjoy the fellowship,” Johnson said. “We have some older men who come out to show the young folks how to make biscuits and that sort of thing. It’s a fun opportunity for fellowship and a good way for us to share the message of Jesus Christ with the community in a way that is easily accessible.”

“Hank Parker’s Outdoor Magazine currently airs on the Outdoor Channel, Pursuit Channel, Sportsman Channel, and the Word Fishing Network. To learn more, visit hankparker.com.

For more information about Hayneville Baptist Church, check out haynevillebaptist.com.