Cynthia Carter addresses, inspires Lowndes Middle School girls for Black History Month Published 6:51 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Local entrepreneur Cynthia Payton Carter addressed Lowndes Middle School Girls on Feb. 22 as part of the school’s Black History Month emphasis, delivering a message to help young women remain focused on their dreams.

“I talked with the children about following their dreams, staying in school, doing well with their schoolwork, being careful who they choose as their friends, and staying focused,” Carter said. “Because, God has a plan and a purpose for each of them according to Jeremiah 29:11.”

Lowndes Middle School Counselor Patricia Fitzpatrick invited Carter to speak to the school’s female students to help them embrace the emphasis theme of kings and queens.

“I asked Mrs. Carter to come speak to all the female students, our young queens,” Fitzpatrick said. “She told them a bit about herself and how she started her business to motivate them.”

Carter, who is the owner and operator of Perfect Blend Salon in Hayneville, said she wanted to convey a message to help the young women know they can achieve their dreams, no matter what the world tells them.

“I shared a story with them about when I was in the seventh grade,” Carter said. “I wrote an essay about owning my own salon. That has been one of my goals and it made me feel good to tell them my story and to give them some hope about whatever it is they want to do.”

Carter said not everyone supported her dream of owning a salon. She shared her story with the girls to help them understand that roadblocks do not have to be barriers to what they can achieve.

“When I looked into their eyes, I could just tell they had questions,” Carter said. “I wanted to assure them that if they have a goal, they need to follow their goal and work towards whatever. Sometimes, even our parents don’t understand our goals. My mom didn’t, but I just pursued it.”

Fitzpatrick said messages like the one Carter shared inspire students to strive to achieve their dreams.

“It inspires the students to try to strive for better seeing that someone in their own community strived to do better,” Fitzpatrick said. “So, I’m hoping it would motivate them to become better citizens.”

Along with achieving her dream of owning a hair salon, Carter is also the owner of Perfect Blend Roofing and Contracting and also Anointed Headstones and Monuments. She is a licensed Manager Cosmetologist and roofer and also serves as the Treasurer of the Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce.

“I was elated to speak to the girls at Lowndes Middle School,” Carter said. “I want to instill in them that they can be anything their hearts desire. The sky’s the limit.”