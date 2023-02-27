CSX train derails in Lowndesboro Published 9:49 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

A CSX train derailed in Lowndesboro Monday near County Road 37 and Old Selma Road.

According to Sheriee Bowman in CSX media relations division, two train cars derailed just before noon.

“Just before noon today, a CSX train derailed two railcars near CR 37 and Old Selma Road in Lowndesboro,” Bowman said. “There were no leaks or spills of any freight and no injuries [were] reported.”

Lowndes County Emergency Management Director Rodney Rudolph said the incident was reported through 911 but his office was not notified at the time.

“I called the dispatchers and learned that it was called in to 911,” Rudolph said. “No injuries were reported at that time.”

According to Bowman, the scene had been cleared by Monday evening.

“The cars have been rerailed and the track cleared,” Bowman said. “The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Representatives with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency did not immediately respond to requests for information. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.