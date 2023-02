Calhoun boys advance to finals Thursday Published 5:24 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The Calhoun School varsity boys defeated Central High School, 60-48, in the Class 1A Area 5 tournament on Tuesday. Autaugaville School also gained a 68-19 win over Ellwood Christian School in the tournament. Both teams advance to finals on Thursday at Autaugaville with tipoff scheduled for at 6 p.m.