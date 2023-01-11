Cookie sales foster growth for local Girl Scouts Published 6:23 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama kicked off its 2023 cookie season on Jan. 1, rallying community troops to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

Crenshaw County Girls Scouts are the only troop within the tri-county area of Lowndes, Butler, and Crenshaw counties. Troop leader Whitney Exline said cookie sales foster growth among scouts who learn business skills while developing courage and “people skills.”

“[Cookie sales] helps give them the courage to talk to people,” Exline said. “Girl Scouts are big on being go-getters and this is the girl’s little business. It teaches them sales and how to achieve goals. The money they earn also helps with the activities we do.”

Dollars earned through cookie sales help fund field trips and camps, Exline explained, and in 2022, Crenshaw County scouts attended camp for free and experienced broader opportunities thanks to the fundraiser.

“All the adventures are made possible by cookie sales,” Exline said. “We wouldn’t be able to afford what we do otherwise. We live in a small town, so this teaches them the world is much bigger than our home. It shows them there are a world of opportunities and Girls Scouts helps us do those things.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is America’s largest girl-led business as well as the leading girls financial literacy program. The program teaches scouts five essential leadership skills — goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

In line with the Girl Scout’s motto — Girl Scouts help build girls of courage, confidence, and character to make the world a better place. Cookie sales help girls discover their interests and develop the skills needed to achieve their dreams.

“Our family has been doing this for four years,” Exline said. “I can tell a huge difference in my daughter. She has just blossomed. She does her own little thing and I’m there to support her.”

Scouts began door-to-door cookie sales on Jan. 6 during the annual Cookie Walkabout Weekend. On Friday, girls will begin selling cookies at booths in their area. Some troops are selling via a Digital Cookie online platform for local delivery.

The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama will host a cookie drive-thru on Friday at their Montgomery and Mobile offices.

This year online-exclusive Raspberry Rally joined the iconic Thin Mints, Samoa, Tagalong, Do-si-do, Adventureful, and Trefoils flavors. Southern Alabama customers will also enjoy Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores, and gluten-free Toffee-tastics.

“If you know a Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols,” said Jackie Lucas, Director of Marketing and Communications. “The 2023 Girl Scout Program will end on March 5, so make sure to stock up!”

To locate cookies or a nearby troop, visit girlscoutcookies.org. Residents in Crenshaw and Butler counties may contact Exline at (334) 309-7025.