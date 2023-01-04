Lowndes County residents counted safe after storms Published 5:36 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Lowndes County residents were counted safe Wednesday morning after storms passed through late Tuesday evening, causing damages in Autauga, Elmore, Chilton, Montgomery, and Perry counties.

According to Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph, officials received no reports of damages.

“We didn’t sustain damage,” Rudolph said. “We watched conditions all night. There were high winds, so we watched to see how that would play out. But we didn’t get any calls and I didn’t see anything.”

The same storm system created possible tornadoes, which touched down briefly in east Montgomery, damaging property in Gloucester Mews, Eastwood Glen, Berryhill, and Halcyon Boulevard communities.

Weatherman Rich Thomas reported on social media that a possible tornado touched down near his east Montgomery home.

Thomas reported information received from Montgomery EMA Director Christina Thomas, describing over 50 homes and businesses damaged between Bell and Taylor Roads including vehicles overturned on Halcyon Boulevard, roof damage near Auburn University Montgomery, and fences and scoreboards toppled at Buddy Watson Park.

While Lowndes County residents reported no damage from the storm system, power outages impacted some residents. By mid-Wednesday morning, sporadic power outages reported in the area had been restored.

Pioneer Electric Cooperative responded to 79 power outages within Lowndes County Tuesday evening.

“We had 79 members lose power in Lowndes County,” said Pioneer’s Communications Director Christi Scruggs. “Our guys worked through the night to get everyone back on.”

Pioneer members can report outages and view the utility’s outage map by visiting pioneerelectric.com/my-storm-center.

Alabama Power reported one Lowndes County customer near Letohatchee without power early Wednesday. By mid-morning, 314 active statewide outages remained and 6,449 of the utility’s 1,566,818 customers were still affected by the outages but all Lowndes County customers had been restored.

Alabama Power customers may find tips and resources, report an outage, or view an outage map for their area by visiting alabamapower.com/residential/outages-and-storm-center.