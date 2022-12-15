Lowndes County residents escape storm damage Published 3:52 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

1 of 1

Two weeks after a close call with tornados that damaged over 60 homes in the Flatwood community near Montgomery, Lowndes County officials report residents again escaped damage from a system that moved through late Wednesday evening.

Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph watched the weather overnight, especially a cluster of thunderstorms, which hit Greenville around 1 a.m. but his investigation revealed no evidence of damages in Lowndes County.

“I watched some storms coming from Greenville in Butler County that could have potentially been something, but we didn’t have any problems,” Rudolph said.

According to Rudolph, 911 dispatchers reported no calls related to the storm system.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Nick Cognasi said his office did not receive reports of damage, but areas near the river came close to flooding.

“Around Jake’s Fish Camp and Henderson’s Landing, the usual place up near the river where there’s a high water table came close [to flooding],” Cognasi said. “However, there were no road closures or anything like that.”

On social media, some residents reported power outages. By Wednesday morning, all Pioneer Electric customers within Lowndes County had power and two Butler County customers were out, with crews already working to restore their electricity.

“We had scattered outages across our system and crews worked throughout the night to restore power,” said Pioneer Electric Cooperative Communications Director Christi Scruggs.

Pioneer members can report outages and view the utility’s outage map by visiting pioneerelectric.com/my-storm-center.

On Thursday morning, Alabama Power reported 76 active outages affecting 818 customers in the state. Overall, the utility serves more than 1.5 million residents statewide.

Alabama Power customers may find tips and resources, report an outage, or view an outage map for their area by visiting alabamapower.com/residential/outages-and-storm-center.