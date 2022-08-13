Items stolen during Jonathan Daniels Pilgrimage Published 10:06 pm Saturday, August 13, 2022

A day centered around rememberance and prayer ended with a dark stain on the days events.

As people from Lowndes County and surrounding areas joined together to remember Jonathan Daniels, Episcopal seminarian who was murdered in Hayneville in 1965 while working for civil rights.

Twelve kneeling cushions with the Deciples names needle stitched on them were taken from the front of what was once Cash’s, the location where Daniels was martyred. The location is now Central Insurance.

Rev. Carol Foster said the cushions can be returned to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, no questions asked.

“We are asking the community for help. They are special to us,” Foster said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the cushions, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.