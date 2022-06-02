Hayneville recognizes life of oldest resident

Living to be 100 years old is a rarity in itself. Less than one percent of the U.S. population reach the 100-year mark. Pattie Mae Ansley McDonald not only lived to be 100, she passes away on here 101th birthday.

Born on May 15, 1921 in Morganville (Hope Hull), Alabama. She married Leon McDonald Sr. on August 29, 1942. The couple brought ten children into the world.

Pattie was a spiritual woman and served the Lord at Mt Sinai Baptist Church as a missionary and deaconess.

Like many women born in the early 1900s, Pattie was able to do just about anything. She took care of her home and husband while raising her children. She was skilled in sewing and embroidery, quilting, and crocheting. She knew how to tend a garden and learned many skills through books, teaching herself law, medicine, accounting and management.

Pattie served to make life better for her children and future generations. She hosted civil rights leaders and was a civil rights activist. She fought for the disadvantaged and special needs children, calling for equality in education.

Her generosity did not stop with simply fighting for equal rights, she showed others, through her actions, by using her skills to feed and clothe anyone in need.

The fact that Pattie touched so many people in her community, led through action, and fought for what is right, the town of Hayneville honored her and her family with a proclamation following her death on May 15, 2022. The resolution reads:

Town of Hayneville Resolution

In Loving Memory of Pattie Mae Ansley McDonald

We, the Town of Hayneville and the Hayneville Community, would like the family to know that our hearts are with you as we gather to bid a loving goodbye to a lifelong citizen and child of God, Mrs. Pattie Mae Ansley McDonald.

WHERAS, the passing of Mrs. Pattie Mae Ansley McDonald is the will of God and there is a human bond that have been broken which bleeds the heart in agony and pain. We are encouraged and consoled in the words of Jesus who said, I will never leave thee nor forsake thee,” and

WHERAS, Pattie Mae Ansley McDonald was born May 15, 1921, and lived to be 101 years old. She was the oldest citizen in the Town of Hayneville; and

WHERAS, Pattie Mae Ansley McDonald was married to Leon McDonald Sr. for 50 years and the mother of 10 children.

WHERAS, Pattie Mae Ansley McDonald was a lifelong member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Hope Hull, under the leadership of Pastor Stanley F. Gillis.

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, We hereby honor the legacy her life bequeaths to the citizens of the Town of Hayneville, and by copy of this resolution, we offer heartfelt sympathy to her family.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Resolution be spread upon the permanent records of the Town of Hayneville and a copy of this Resolution be forwarded to her family as a token of our sympathy,

THIS 22nd Day of May 2022

Town of Hayneville, Hayneville, Alabama

Jimmie Davis, Mayor