Library announces summer program

White Hall Public Library is partnering with the Reading Camp at Jackson-Steele Elementary School June 1 – July 8, 2022, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Registration for the library’s program begins June 1, 2022.

Special Presentations will be on June 8, 15 and 22, 10 a.m. at the Jackson-Steele Community Center, White Hall, Alabama. There will be a presenter each day to share information about the Summer Library Program’s theme, Oceans of Possibilities.

This Summer, the library has planned activities for the children in the community to encourage them to read for pleasure while retaining their reading skills. The program is designed for the children to make personal, meaningful connections with book and story concepts as it relates to the theme.

Please call the library at 334-874-7323 for more information.