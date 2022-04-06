Rep. Sewell Announces 2022 Congressional Art Competition for High School Students in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) is proud to announce that the 2022 Congressional Art Competition is now open to high school students from both public and private schools throughout Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, as well as home-schooled high school students. The winner will receive free round-trip airfare for two to Washington, D.C. to attend an official reception honoring the winners from congressional districts across the country. The winner’s artwork will be showcased in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

This year’s theme, “Alabama Awesome…The History Continues,” provides students a unique opportunity to capture the legacy of this historic district through their art.

To enter the contest, students must fill out and submit a Student Information and Release Form with their artwork by Friday, April 22, 2022. All high school students from the 7th Congressional District are encouraged to submit their artwork to their local school superintendent’s office or call (334) 262-1919 for pick up. Students may also deliver their art to any of our district offices located in Birmingham, Montgomery, Selma or Tuscaloosa. Artwork entered into the contest may be up to 26” high X 26” wide X 4” deep, including the frame. For more information and the address of each office, contact Congresswoman Sewell’s Montgomery Office at (334) 262-1919 or visit Sewell’s official website at https://sewell.house.gov/congressional-art-competition

This year, all participants of the district competition are invited to attend the in-person 2022 Congressional Art Competition Reception where we will announce the overall winner. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

As a proud product of Alabama’s rural Black Belt, the Congresswoman has witnessed first-hand the talent that Alabama’s 7th Congressional District holds. Each year she is immensely impressed with the outstanding submissions, and she is incredibly proud to have the winning artwork representing the 7th Congressional District in our nation’s capital.

To view the previous years’ winners, you may visithttps://www.congressionalinstitute.org/art-competition/?compYear=2019&state=al