Go wild at Montgomery Zoo Weekend

The Montgomery Zoo’s annual spring fundraiser, Zoo Weekend, is taking place this weekend. The event kicks off March 26 at 9 a.m. and will close out on March 27 at 5 p.m. The event will include live music and entertainment, animal presentations and programs, games, prizes, rides and concessions.

Admission price is $18 for adults, $14 for children ages 3-12 and free for toddlers and Montgomery Zoo members. Admission price includes entry to the zoo and Mann Museum, entry to Waters of the World, entry to Parakeet Cove and Petting Zoo, and Entry to the reptile facility. No admission discounts will be given during Zoo Weekend as the event is for fundraising for the zoo.

Parking is free and additional parking will be available at the ADEM on Coliseum Blvd with buses running continually throughout the weekend.

Additional attractions are not included in the admission cost and include the train, giraffe encounter, sky lift, game sheets, parakeet sticks, petting zoo food, and concession.

The Montgomery Zoo will open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. daily and is located at 2301 Coliseum Parkway, Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

ZOO WEEKEND MAIN STAGE ENTERTAINMENT

Saturday, March 26

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. — DJ JODY JOE

— Y102 MIX DJ / POPULAR TOP 40

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. — JESSE COFTY

— COUNTRY ARTIST FROM MONTGOMERY NOW RESIDING IN MUSIC CITY, NASHVILLE, TN

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. — MELISSA SHAW

— LOCAL COUNTRY ARTIST FROM ECLECTIC, AL

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. — CADE ASHLEY

— USAF LIEUTENANT, COUNTRY SINGER ABOUT TO BE DEPLOYED

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. — MICHAEL CARTER

— DOTHAN, AL NATIVE, POP SINGER/SONGWRITER

Sunday, March 27

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. — DJ JODY JOE

— Y102 MIX DJ / POPULAR TOP 40

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. — AAYDEN and DESTINEY CRAWFORD

— LOCAL R&B ARTISTS, HIGH SCHOOL SOPHOMORES and THEATER STUDENTS

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. — WEBB DALTON

— COUNTRY/CLASSIC ROCK ARTIST FROM MONTGOMERY

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. — DIFFERENT FLAVORS OF DANCE

— 3RD YEAR PERFORMING AT ZOO

— STUDENT DANCERS DEMONSTRATING DIFFERENT STYLES and CULTURES

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. — THINK ALL BE ALL

— SOUL, R&B BAND

ZOO WEEKEND JAGUAR STAGE ENTERTAINMENT

Saturday, March 26

10 a.m. — Leap of Faith Dance Studio

11 a.m. — SheBANG Dance Troop

12 p.m. (noon) — Madeline Mae

1 p.m. — Steve Pendley

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. — 501st Legion Vader’s Fist Star Wars characters

— Characters will be walking throughout the Zoo during this time.

2 p.m. — Montgomery Zoo Education Department

3 p.m. — Tiger Park Taekwondo

4 p.m. — Vy Moon

5 p.m. — MPD / K9 Demo

Sunday, March 27

11 a.m. — Montgomery Zoo Education Department

12 p.m. –US Yoshukai Karate

1 p.m. — Steve Pendley

2 p.m. — Redland Road Elementary School Choir

3 p.m. — Montgomery Recreators Jazz Band

4 p.m. — Courtney Edwards

5 p.m. — MPD / K9 Demo

For more information, please visit https://www.montgomeryzoo.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/8552/2981