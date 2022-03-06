Step back in time at the Medieval Fantasy Festival



































































































If you missed the Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival today, you have one more day to forget reality and step back into a fantasy Renaissance time period. You will see knights and royalty of course, but fantasy costumes and creatures can be seen throughout the fair grounds.

The festival continues through tomorrow, Sunday, March 6. The castle gates open at 10 a.m. and the draw bridge will be raised at 5 p.m. It costs $15 for adults, $7 for 5-12 and under 5 if free to enter the Kingdom of Dragon Croft.

The smell of dragon legs will have your mouth watering upon entering the kingdom. Funnel cakes, hamburger and hotdogs, brats and mead/ale are some of the foods you can find.

If you are looking for an adventure, see the redheaded Scottish pirate for a scavenger hunt. Trinkets and coins can be earned throughout the quest. Handmade one of a kind jewelry, including crowns, can be found among the huts. If you left your cloak at home, no worries, fantasy and period clothing can also be purchased. Face painting is available also.

Once your dragon leg and cup of ale is in hand, head over to the jousting arena and choose a knight to cheer on. Make sure to arrive prior to the start as the villagers fill the area quickly.

If it is knowledge ye seek regarding the festival, visit www.almff.com. The festival can be found at 4776 Fort Dale Road, Greenville, Alabama.