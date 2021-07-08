Resurfacing on I-65 to begin Monday

A project to resurface I-65 in Butler County from the County Road 41 overpass to one mile south of the Lowndes County line will begin Monday, July 12.

Signage alerting drivers to the upcoming construction began being placed on the Interstate Tuesday, July 6.

Lane closures are permitted between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Drivers should expect delays and will need to allow extra time to make it to a destination on time. Please be mindful of road crew workers and their equipment when passing through the construction areas.

The nearly $2.9 million contract for the project was awarded to MidSouth Paving Inc. based in Birmingham in May of this year. The resurfacing and traffic markings project is expected to be completed in the Fall of this year.