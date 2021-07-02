CES fifth grade students donate to P.T.A.  

Submitted by Laura Hunter

The following Central Elementary School fifth grade students and their families donated $124.70 to the P.T.A. to be used during the 2021-2022 school year. The funds were the proceeds from their t-shirt sale in May 2021.

The students were Jaylen Adams, Amari Davis, Camille Grant, Carmen Grant, Ciara Hall, Delontae Hinson-Hardy, Angel Jenkins, Xavier Wright, Ja’Arie Logan, Angel McCall, Raydrick McDonald, SharMyah McGhee, Shakirria McMeans, Jenja Moorer-Robinson, Kailey Pettway, Kenya Robinson, Makayla Saffold, Jamarrion Shuford-Thomas, Ta’Kari Wilson, JaQuan Wright

Principal Mrs. Stewart also purchased a t-shirt to support the endeavor.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school was not able to conduct any meetings or fund-raising activities during the 2020-2021 school year. The students gave a monetary token as they depart from the fifth grade and embark on the academic world of the sixth grade.