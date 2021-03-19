Students win at EXERT

Three Lowndes County students recently placed first in the fourth annual EXERT youth competition.

EXERT stands for Extension, Education and Research Track.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s event was held virtually due to the pandemic.

Shamirria Rudolph, a ninth grader, Keishunna Walker, an 11th grader and Shar’daiji Harris, a ninth grader places in the scholar bowl.

The event is sponsored by Tuskegee University Cooperative Extension Program.

The girls are students at Central High School and Stacey Woodley.

To participate in the scholar bowl competition, competed in two rounds of Jeopardy, then a lightning round and a final question.

Shameka Baker, principal of Lowndes County Career Technical Center, said she was extremely proud of the three girls.