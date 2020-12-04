Fort Deposit woman dies in wreck
A single-vehicle crash at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, has claimed the life of Lowndes County woman. Kristen Sexton, 47, of Fort Deposit, was killed when the 2020 Nissan Versa, driven by Sexton, left the side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The crash happened on County Road 60, approximately 12 miles Southeast of Fort Deposit city limits. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
