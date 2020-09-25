The Young Men on a Mission Program partnered with the Calhoun School and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office for the The Calhoun School Virtual Gift Bag Day this past week. The CSVGBD was a success. Organizers weren’t able find everyone who won but the gave out 6 out of the 10 bags. Students whom didn’t receive their gift bag can pick it up from the school. This week’s winners were Nicholas Hall, Daysa Ellis, Quanicholas Hicks, Damaria Johnson, Robert Taylor, Zaniya Miles, Jamiya Scott, Tederius Scott, Jamarion Bullock, and Bryant Gipson.

Pictured is Calhoun Principal Nicholas Townsend with several amazing students.