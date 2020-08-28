Palmer named regional publisher of The Signal

Dennis Palmer has been named regional publisher of the Lowndes Signal, Greenville Advocate, Luverne Journal, and Demopolis Times. Palmer has been publisher of The Selma Times-Journal since 2006 and will continue in that role

Palmer, 56, is a former publisher of the Greenville, Luverne, and Lowndes newspapers, and is very familiar with the newspapers and the communities they serve. He is also a senior vice president with Boone Newspapers, Inc., the parent company of all the newspapers involved, and provides management to and for other BNI newspapers in Alabama and Georgia.

“The opportunity to consolidate leadership positions us to apply our resources to better serve readers and advertisers with investment in reporting and in print and digital marketing specialists to assist small and medium size businesses in the communities we serve,” Palmer said. “Our commitment to serve our communities with quality news and advertising products has not wavered Our job is to produce the best newspaper a community can support, so I look forward to working with the staff at each newspaper to deliver upon, and exceed, that objective.”

While he will continue to live in Selma, Palmer will be active and visible in each community and looks forward to rekindling old friendships and making new ones.

“I’m pleased to again be able to serve the people of Lowndes County through their community newspaper and look forward to working hard to deliver a quality product that fairly represents the people it serves,” Palmer said. “Lowndes County is an area steeped in history and is one where a quality community newspaper is badly needed to ensure people’s voices can be heard on the topics that are important to them.”